Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu highlights refined road manners, quality structure, and functionality with sharp and modern styling. This 2014 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 194,575 kms. Its champagne silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

194,575 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12195874

2014 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,575KM
VIN 1G11B5SL7EF216556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels

The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu highlights refined road manners, quality structure, and functionality with sharp and modern styling. This 2014 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 194,575 kms. It's champagne silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) (STD), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Front Head Air Bag, A/C, Tires - Rear All-Sea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Automall

Used 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring- Certified - $130 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring- Certified - $130 B/W 118,001 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS- Certified for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS- Certified 36,746 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT- Low Mileage for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT- Low Mileage 14,567 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Malibu