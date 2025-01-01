$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
2014 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,575KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G11B5SL7EF216556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 194,575 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels
The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu highlights refined road manners, quality structure, and functionality with sharp and modern styling. This 2014 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 194,575 kms. It's champagne silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu highlights refined road manners, quality structure, and functionality with sharp and modern styling. This 2014 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options, and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This sedan has 194,575 kms. It's champagne silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) (STD), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Front Head Air Bag, A/C, Tires - Rear All-Sea...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring- Certified - $130 B/W 118,001 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS- Certified 36,746 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT- Low Mileage 14,567 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2014 Chevrolet Malibu