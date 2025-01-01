Menu
4WD Crew Cab Short Box LTZ w/1LZ

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

101,400 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/1LZ

12897188

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/1LZ

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,400KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC2EG535358

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25636A
  • Mileage 101,400 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab Short Box LTZ w/1LZ

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Pass through rear seat
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
