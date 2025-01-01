$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ w/1LZ
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ w/1LZ
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,400KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC2EG535358
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25636A
- Mileage 101,400 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab Short Box LTZ w/1LZ
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Sliding Window
Comfort
Climate Control
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Pass through rear seat
A/T
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500