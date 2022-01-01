2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
ZERO ADMIN FEES. ZERO FINANCE FEES. - Can the competition say the same? This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was regularly serviced right at the GM dealer and undercoated / rustproofed. The two single most important things to watch out for when buying a used truck, the shape of the body and how well was it serviced. And the previous customer of this truck truly cared about both. PLUS - it comes with a box liner and soft top tonneau cover FREE, a $1,500 value! On top of all that, it is LOADED with options, such as, Alloy wheels, 4x4 w/ auto 4x4 mode, Crew cab, 5.3L V8, Trailer hitch w/ connection, Auto Headlights, Cruise control, Steering wheel mounted controls, Traction control, Bluetooth...plus much more! Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 44 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for almost half a century because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.
