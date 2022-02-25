$28,998+ tax & licensing
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ- Leather Seats - $228 B/W
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
152,966KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8377344
- Stock #: 22109A
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC8EG273779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 152,966 KM
Vehicle Description
In an ultra-competitive class, the Chevy Silverado stands out. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today in Kingston.
The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 152,966 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $227.83 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $35541 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability (STD), Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Telematics, Floor Mat...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4