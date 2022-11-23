$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Certified - Low Mileage
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
68,749KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9412111
- Stock #: P01626AA
- VIN: 1GCVKPEC5EZ345961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Ruby Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 68,749 KM
Vehicle Description
Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. This low mileage Double Cab 4X4 pickup has just 68,749 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's deep ruby metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability aux external trans oil cooling,AM/FM Stereo,Child Safety Locks,Front Side Air Bag,Adjustable Steer...
