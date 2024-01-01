Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This silver hatchback is powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and features a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With only 14,200km on the odometer, this Sonic is practically brand new!</p><p>This Sonic is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows, the convenience of keyless entry and cruise control, and the peace of mind that comes with a security system and multiple airbags.</p><p>Ready to take this Sonic for a test drive? Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience its smooth ride, spacious interior, and sleek design.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to get you excited:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> This Sonic is practically brand new with only 14,200km on the odometer.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine ensures youll get great gas mileage.</li><li><strong>Comfort & Convenience:</strong> Enjoy heated mirrors, power windows, keyless entry, and cruise control.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to the security system and multiple airbags.</li><li><strong>Sleek Design:</strong> Turn heads with this silver hatchbacks stylish looks.</li></ol>

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

14,200 KM

$8,888

$8,888 + tax & licensing
Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
14,200KM
VIN 1G1JC5EHXE4190051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

