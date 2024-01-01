$8,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This silver hatchback is powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and features a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With only 14,200km on the odometer, this Sonic is practically brand new!
This Sonic is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows, the convenience of keyless entry and cruise control, and the peace of mind that comes with a security system and multiple airbags.
Ready to take this Sonic for a test drive? Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience its smooth ride, spacious interior, and sleek design.
Here are 5 features to get you excited:
- Low Mileage: This Sonic is practically brand new with only 14,200km on the odometer.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine ensures you'll get great gas mileage.
- Comfort & Convenience: Enjoy heated mirrors, power windows, keyless entry, and cruise control.
- Safety First: Drive with confidence thanks to the security system and multiple airbags.
- Sleek Design: Turn heads with this silver hatchback's stylish looks.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
