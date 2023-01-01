$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LT- Premium Audio - Bluetooth
185,034KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10618896
- Stock #: 23470A
- VIN: 3GNCJMEB2EL167733
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23470A
- Mileage 185,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an SUV but want great gas mileage? The Chevy Trax could be the answer. This 2014 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2014 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you want and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and more fun than you ever thought could fit. This SUV has 185,034 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AIR BAGS 10 TOTAL FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS, ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW...
