Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Trax

185,034 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT- Premium Audio - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT- Premium Audio - Bluetooth

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,034KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10618896
  • Stock #: 23470A
  • VIN: 3GNCJMEB2EL167733

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23470A
  • Mileage 185,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Audio, Bluetooth, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Looking for an SUV but want great gas mileage? The Chevy Trax could be the answer. This 2014 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2014 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you want and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest technology features and more fun than you ever thought could fit. This SUV has 185,034 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AIR BAGS 10 TOTAL FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS, ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2023 GMC Canyon Elev...
 5,749 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 140,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 124,400 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory