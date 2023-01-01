2014 Chevrolet Trax ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 9 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9985481

9985481 Stock #: 118328

118328 VIN: 3GNCJPEBXEL118328

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 106,902 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.