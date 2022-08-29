Menu
2014 Chrysler 300

185,926 KM

$15,898

+ tax & licensing
$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2014 Chrysler 300

2014 Chrysler 300

2014 Chrysler 300

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

185,926KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9290167
  Stock #: 001113
  VIN: 2C3CCAAG8EH107200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001113
  • Mileage 185,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Reliable V6 Pentastar Engine

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-XXXX

678-607-9019

