2014 Chrysler 300
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
185,926KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9290167
- Stock #: 001113
- VIN: 2C3CCAAG8EH107200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 001113
- Mileage 185,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable V6 Pentastar Engine
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Keyless Ignition
