2014 Chrysler Town & Country

159,878 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring POWER SLIDERS - POWER LIFT GATE - BACKUP CAM

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring POWER SLIDERS - POWER LIFT GATE - BACKUP CAM

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,878KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8937079
  Stock #: 10324
  VIN: 2C4RC1BG1ER115010

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 159,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring is packed full of great features that make it the perfect family ride! , Backup cam, power seats, Power/remote Sliding doors and hatch, Sto'N'Go seating and a clean CARFAX report!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

