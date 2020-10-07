Menu
2014 Dodge Charger

88,458 KM

Details Description Features

$15,970

+ tax & licensing
$15,970

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2014 Dodge Charger

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT - Heated Seats, Remote Start, Power Seat!

2014 Dodge Charger

SXT - Heated Seats, Remote Start, Power Seat!

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$15,970

+ taxes & licensing

88,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6074631
  • Stock #: 20P075
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG1EH188711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,458 KM

Vehicle Description

8.4 Inch Touchscreen, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Uconnect and Bluetooth, Power Seat, 18 Inch Alloys Rear Wheel DriveEnjoy Hassle-Free One-Price Shopping At Kingston Dodge. Family Owned And Operated Since 1980. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential And With Rates As Low As 4.99% OAC.*ALL USED VEHICLES COME WITH ONE STANDARD KEY/FOB - EXTRA KEYS/FOBS MAY BE INCLUDED IN SOME CASES OR AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT ADDITIONAL COSTS (SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS).

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
POWER SEAT
remote start
Bluetooth

