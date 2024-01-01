Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! This red minivan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a breeze to drive around town or on longer road trips. With its flexible seating configuration, you can easily transport passengers and cargo with ease. This Grand Caravan is equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, including air conditioning, power windows, power locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel.</p><p>This well-maintained Grand Caravan has 131,558km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure. Whether youre taking the kids to soccer practice, heading on a family vacation, or simply need a reliable daily driver, this Dodge Grand Caravan has you covered.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this Grand Caravan:</p><ol><li><strong>Flex Fuel Engine:</strong> Enjoy the flexibility of running on both gasoline and E85 fuel, giving you options at the pump and potential cost savings.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> This minivan offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families on the go.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> Power windows, locks, and mirrors make for a convenient and comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Rest assured knowing your family is protected with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.</li><li><strong>Rear Window Defroster:</strong> Say goodbye to frosted-over windows on chilly mornings with this convenient feature.</li></ol><p>Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for yourself.</p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

