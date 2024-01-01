Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$12,888 + tax & licensing

144,311 KM

Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle thats perfect for your adventures? Look no further than this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! With its sleek red exterior and comfortable leather interior, this minivan offers a perfect blend of style and functionality.

This Grand Caravan is equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a breeze to drive. With its spacious interior and versatile seating arrangements, you can comfortably transport your entire family and all their gear. Dont be fooled by the 144,311km on the odometer – this vehicle has been meticulously maintained and is ready for many more years of reliable service.

Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Grand Caravan:

Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of leather seating on every journey.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the crisp sound of a premium sound system.
Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the harshest winter conditions with heated side mirrors.
Keyless Entry: Say goodbye to fumbling with your keys and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.
Automatic Headlights: Enjoy increased safety and convenience with automatic headlights that turn on and off as needed.

Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and take this fantastic Grand Caravan for a test drive. You wont be disappointed!

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2C4RDGEG0ER136958

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,311 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Used
144,311KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG0ER136958

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,311 KM

Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle that's perfect for your adventures? Look no further than this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! With its sleek red exterior and comfortable leather interior, this minivan offers a perfect blend of style and functionality.

This Grand Caravan is equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a breeze to drive. With its spacious interior and versatile seating arrangements, you can comfortably transport your entire family and all their gear. Don't be fooled by the 144,311km on the odometer – this vehicle has been meticulously maintained and is ready for many more years of reliable service.

Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Grand Caravan:

  1. Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of leather seating on every journey.
  2. Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the crisp sound of a premium sound system.
  3. Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the harshest winter conditions with heated side mirrors.
  4. Keyless Entry: Say goodbye to fumbling with your keys and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.
  5. Automatic Headlights: Enjoy increased safety and convenience with automatic headlights that turn on and off as needed.

Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and take this fantastic Grand Caravan for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
