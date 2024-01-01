$12,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,311 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle that's perfect for your adventures? Look no further than this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, available now at Paulette Auto Sales! With its sleek red exterior and comfortable leather interior, this minivan offers a perfect blend of style and functionality.
This Grand Caravan is equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a breeze to drive. With its spacious interior and versatile seating arrangements, you can comfortably transport your entire family and all their gear. Don't be fooled by the 144,311km on the odometer – this vehicle has been meticulously maintained and is ready for many more years of reliable service.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Grand Caravan:
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of leather seating on every journey.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the crisp sound of a premium sound system.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the harshest winter conditions with heated side mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Say goodbye to fumbling with your keys and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy increased safety and convenience with automatic headlights that turn on and off as needed.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today and take this fantastic Grand Caravan for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
