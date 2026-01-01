Menu
Details Description

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

VIN 2C4RDGBG1ER369106

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26369A
  • Mileage 204,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks

According to Edmunds, the Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. This 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 204,480 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG1ER369106.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kingston Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

