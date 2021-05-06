Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

94,399 KM

Details Description Features

$11,480

+ tax & licensing
$11,480

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus CVP | Power Locks & Windows | Cruise

2014 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus CVP | Power Locks & Windows | Cruise

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$11,480

+ taxes & licensing

94,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7072393
  • Stock #: 21J072A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB0ET317324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21J072A
  • Mileage 94,399 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER | UCONNECT AND BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | POWER MIRRORS | AIR CONDITIONING | 2.4L 4 CYLINDER |

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

