Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control

The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 218,292 kms. Its kodiak brown metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC3EBA59573.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston.

2014 Ford Edge

218,292 KM

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Used
218,292KM
VIN 2FMDK4JC3EBA59573

  • Exterior Colour Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 24722A
  • Mileage 218,292 KM

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control

The just-right-sized Edge, with its daring styling, relaxed ride, and sizable cargo bay, is a crossover worth considering. -Car and Driver This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 218,292 kms. It's kodiak brown metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC3EBA59573.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Season, Rear Spoiler, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, Variable Speed Intermitten...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

