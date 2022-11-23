$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
SEL- Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
81,777KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9413143
- Stock #: 61076
- VIN: 2FMDK3JC2EBA42550
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 81,777 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to seliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 81,777 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK3JC2EBA42550.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Brake Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tires - Rear All-Season, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Auxiliary Audio Input
