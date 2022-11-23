Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Edge

81,777 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL- Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

SEL- Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,777KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413143
  • Stock #: 61076
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC2EBA42550

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 81,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

The Ford Edge is an amazingly capable 5-passenger crossover that's designed to seliver it all - in head-turning style. This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 81,777 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK3JC2EBA42550.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Brake Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tires - Rear All-Season, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Auxiliary Audio Input, Tires - Front All-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2014 Chevrolet Impal...
 63,575 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 68,749 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 19,883 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory