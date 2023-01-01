$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
SEL- Bluetooth - Heated Seats
141,203KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707242
- Stock #: 63946
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBB58272
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 141,203 KM
Vehicle Description
With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient base engine, the Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. -Edmunds This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 141,203 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC2EBB58272.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Season, Rear Spoiler, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, Variable Speed Intermitten...
