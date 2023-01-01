2014 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 2 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9707242

9707242 Stock #: 63946

63946 VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBB58272

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 141,203 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Season, Rear Spoiler, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, Variable Speed Intermitten...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.