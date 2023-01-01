Menu
2014 Ford Edge

141,203 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL- Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2014 Ford Edge

SEL- Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,203KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9707242
  Stock #: 63946
  VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBB58272

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 141,203 KM

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient base engine, the Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. -Edmunds This 2014 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 141,203 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC2EBB58272.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Season, Rear Spoiler, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, Variable Speed Intermitten...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

