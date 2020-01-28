Menu
2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Sale Price

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,432KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4584138
  • Stock #: 4584138
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4EUA71822
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2014 Ford Escape SE Four Wheel Drive

Four Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lamps, Heated Seating, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth Connect, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Safety Inspection and Fresh Oil Change have been completed.

ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES OR ADDITIONAL DEALER FEES!

Ask us about Winter Wheel and Tire Packages and Extended Warranty Options! We have Great Pricing and Great Options

All of our vehicles are ready to go! They’ve been through the shop for a 250-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure. When you step on our lot you’ll notice that everything is priced and has an information sheet on the dash. We make shopping easy and stress free. Our lot is always open so you can view the vehicles yourself in the evening or on Sundays.

Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business, and have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 25 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and a winter tire package to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!

We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to the owners, Bradie and Ken Johnston who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you’ve been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today! Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Bradie at 613-331-1121. Autohouse Kingston – It just makes sense.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

