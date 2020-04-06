Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

6135075261

  1. 4844466
  2. 4844466
  3. 4844466
  4. 4844466
  5. 4844466
  6. 4844466
  7. 4844466
  8. 4844466
  9. 4844466
  10. 4844466
  11. 4844466
  12. 4844466
  13. 4844466
  14. 4844466
  15. 4844466
  16. 4844466
  17. 4844466
  18. 4844466
  19. 4844466
  20. 4844466
Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,876KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4844466
  • Stock #: K2014A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX8EUD46026
Exterior Colour
Sterling Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2014 ESCAPE SE. LOCAL TRADE WITH BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PRIVACY GLASS,  HEATED LEATHER SEATS, TRACTION, BRAKE ASSIST, WINTER TIRES, CERTIFIED. COME IN AND TEST DRIVE THIS BEAUTIFUL WELL MAINTAINED ESCAPE.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From James Braden Nissan

2019 Ford Edge SEL
 39,866 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

James Braden Nissan

James Braden Nissan

790 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 3X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613507XXXX

(click to show)

6135075261

Send A Message