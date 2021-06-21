2014 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 3 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7362638

7362638 VIN: 1FMCU9GX8EUB03221

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,397 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Automatic 4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.