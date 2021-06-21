Menu
2014 Ford Escape

140,397 KM

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

140,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7362638
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX8EUB03221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this 14 Escape! Regularly serviced and well taken care of. Known for it's good fuel performance and efficiency, agile handling and comfortable seating - no wonder why the Escape remains a top favourite in the small crossover utility sector. It features 4x4, alloy wheels, back up camera, power windows, locks, and mirrors , heated front seats, steering wheel mounted controls with cruise control, bluetooth, eco boost, lcd monitor, MyKey system, trailer hitch... plus much more! Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 40 years. We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report. We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for over 40 years because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none. Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
4×4

