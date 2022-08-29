$16,998+ tax & licensing
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE- Certified - Heated Seats - $138 B/W
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
106,959KM
Used
- Stock #: 22701A
- VIN: 1FMCU9GXXEUC78263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 22701A
- Mileage 106,959 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Escape has an interior that's comfortable for its occupants and flexible to maximize cargo space your way. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 106,959 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GXXEUC78263.
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer’s Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESN’T MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.32 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $21422 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Temporary Spare Tire,Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Turbocharged,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,ABS,Power Steering,Tires - Rear Performance,Privacy Glass,Tires - Front Performance,Brake Assist,Variable Speed
