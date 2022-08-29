$20,188+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XLT XTR / Clean CarFax / Tow Package
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET2EFC44979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 160,627 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for the reliabilty and the style of the 2014 Ford F-150? Just in and ready for sale!
Features include a 3.5L EcoBoost V6, 4X4, XTR Chrome Package, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Power Drivers Seat, CD Player, Backup Camera, Running Boards, Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor and so much more!
Vehicle Features
