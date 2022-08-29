Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

160,627 KM

Details Description Features

$20,188

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,188

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR / Clean CarFax / Tow Package

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT XTR / Clean CarFax / Tow Package

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,188

+ taxes & licensing

160,627KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9056377
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET2EFC44979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 160,627 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for the reliabilty and the style of the 2014 Ford F-150? Just in and ready for sale!

 

Features include a 3.5L EcoBoost V6, 4X4, XTR Chrome Package, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Power Drivers Seat, CD Player, Backup Camera, Running Boards, Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2021 Cadillac Escala...
 46,059 KM
$121,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 59,548 KM
$60,888 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 2500...
 96,365 KM
$78,688 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory