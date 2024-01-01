$19,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford F-350
4WD Reg Cab 137" XL
2014 Ford F-350
4WD Reg Cab 137" XL
Location
Clancy Motors Ltd.
641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4
613-542-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 1ftrf3b66eeb55235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 604
- Mileage 172,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Power angle plow
Truck in excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clancy Motors Ltd.
Clancy Motors Ltd.
641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4
Call Dealer
613-542-XXXX(click to show)
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Clancy Motors Ltd.
613-542-2277
2014 Ford F-350