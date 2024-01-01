Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Power angle plow</p><p>Truck in excellent condition</p>

2014 Ford F-350

172,400 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-350

4WD Reg Cab 137" XL

Watch This Vehicle
11922437

2014 Ford F-350

4WD Reg Cab 137" XL

Location

Clancy Motors Ltd.

641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4

613-542-2277

  1. 1731685489
  2. 1731685488
  3. 1731685489
  4. 1731685487
  5. 1731685489
  6. 1731685488
  7. 1731685489
  8. 1731685488
  9. 1731685489
  10. 1731685489
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 1ftrf3b66eeb55235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 604
  • Mileage 172,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Power angle plow

Truck in excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Winter Tires
Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clancy Motors Ltd.

Used 2014 Ford F-350 4WD Reg Cab 137
2014 Ford F-350 4WD Reg Cab 137" XL 172,400 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM Cargo Van 3500 Extended High Roof 159
2017 RAM Cargo Van 3500 Extended High Roof 159" WB 133,300 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Leather for sale in Kingston, ON
2015 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Leather 124,168 KM SOLD

Email Clancy Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clancy Motors Ltd.

Clancy Motors Ltd.

641 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-542-XXXX

(click to show)

613-542-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Clancy Motors Ltd.

613-542-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-350