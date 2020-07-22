Menu
2014 Ford Focus

86,900 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!!

2014 Ford Focus

LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!!

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5566464
  • Stock #: 200801
  • VIN: 1FADP3K26EL256653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 200801
  • Mileage 86,900 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, POWER/HEATED SEAT, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, 17" ALLOYS, A/C, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY!!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

