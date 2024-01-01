$9,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 172155
- Mileage 170,524 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Fusion SE AWD: Elevate Your Drive
Step into the future with the 2014 Ford Fusion SE, a perfect blend of style, performance, and sophistication. With its all-wheel drive, this sedan isn't just about getting from point A to point Bit's about enjoying every mile in between. Feel the confidence of sure-footed handling, whether you're navigating snowy streets or curvy back roads.
Slide into the luxurious leather seats and feel the embrace of comfort and elegance. The craftsmanship is evident in every stitch, providing a first-class experience that makes even your daily commute something to look forward to. And when the sun is shining, open the sunroof to let in the natural light and fresh air, transforming your drive into a delightful journey.
Under the hood, the Fusion SE boasts a robust engine that delivers a smooth, responsive ride. It's not just about power; it's about efficiency too. With impressive fuel economy, you'll spend less time at the pump and more time on the road. The aerodynamic design not only turns heads but also contributes to its stellar fuel performance.
Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the intuitive infotainment system, which keeps you connected and entertained with ease. Whether you're streaming your favorite tunes or navigating to a new destination, everything you need is at your fingertips. Safety hasn't been overlooked either; the Fusion SE comes equipped with advanced safety features that provide peace of mind, ensuring you and your passengers are protected on every trip.
In the 2014 Ford Fusion SE AWD, every drive is an experience. It's more than just a car; it's your reliable companion on the road of life. Ready to elevate your driving experience? The Fusion SE is waiting for you.
Disclaimer: All facts are accurate as of the time of writing. Please consult your dealer for the most up-to-date information.
613-561-4857