Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fusion

171,516 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Petrie Ford

877-910-8252

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn Titanium AWD

Location

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

877-910-8252

  1. 9198796
  2. 9198796
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

171,516KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9198796
  • Stock #: 22P84A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D92ER280497

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22P84A
  • Mileage 171,516 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Petrie Ford

2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 141,796 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
196,690 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Transit Ca...
 19,785 KM
$66,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

Petrie Ford

1388 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

877-910-XXXX

(click to show)

877-910-8252

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory