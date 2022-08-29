$13,798+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
73,719KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9290176
- Stock #: 001117
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD4ER325521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,719 KM
Vehicle Description
Great on gas and economical . We've priced it to sell !
Vehicle Features
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Keyless Ignition
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8