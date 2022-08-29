Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fusion

73,719 KM

Details Description Features

$13,798

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,798

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

  1. 9290176
  2. 9290176
  3. 9290176
  4. 9290176
  5. 9290176
  6. 9290176
  7. 9290176
  8. 9290176
  9. 9290176
  10. 9290176
  11. 9290176
  12. 9290176
  13. 9290176
  14. 9290176
  15. 9290176
  16. 9290176
  17. 9290176
  18. 9290176
  19. 9290176
  20. 9290176
  21. 9290176
  22. 9290176
  23. 9290176
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,798

+ taxes & licensing

73,719KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9290176
  • Stock #: 001117
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD4ER325521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001117
  • Mileage 73,719 KM

Vehicle Description

Great on gas and economical . We've priced it to sell !

Vehicle Features

Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendde

2019 BMW 3 Series
59,698 KM
$42,698 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Rang...
 70,674 KM
$59,798 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler
131,018 KM
$26,498 + tax & lic

Email Vendde

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Call Dealer

678-607-XXXX

(click to show)

678-607-9019

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory