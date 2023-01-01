Menu
2014 GMC Acadia

203,118 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

SLE2 7 SEATER - DUAL MOONROOF - REMOTE START

Location

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

203,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191285
  • Stock #: 10461A
  • VIN: 1GKKVPKD5EJ323517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,118 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 is a mid-size SUV that offers a spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a range of features, Premium cloth upholstery, GMC's IntelliLink infotainment system with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system, USB and auxiliary audio inputs, Rearview camera and much more! This vehicle also comes with a clean CARFAX!




**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

