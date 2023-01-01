Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Terrain

194,829 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 BACKUP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE-2 BACKUP CAM - CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 10206993
  2. 10206993
  3. 10206993
  4. 10206993
  5. 10206993
  6. 10206993
  7. 10206993
  8. 10206993
  9. 10206993
  10. 10206993
  11. 10206993
  12. 10206993
  13. 10206993
  14. 10206993
  15. 10206993
  16. 10206993
  17. 10206993
  18. 10206993
  19. 10206993
  20. 10206993
  21. 10206993
  22. 10206993
  23. 10206993
  24. 10206993
  25. 10206993
  26. 10206993
  27. 10206993
  28. 10206993
  29. 10206993
  30. 10206993
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
194,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10206993
  • Stock #: 10670
  • VIN: 2GKFLRE31E6251301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,829 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2 is a compact SUV that offers a combination of style, comfort, and versatility. GMC's IntelliLink infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system, Rearview camera, Keyless entry and ignition, and a clean CARFAX.



**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2017 Dodge Charger S...
 34,692 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 22,608 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 116,123 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory