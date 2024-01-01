$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain
Denali
2014 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,211KM
VIN 2GKFLZE39E6306772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 24651A
- Mileage 101,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Memory Seats, Power Tail
The GMC Terrain is attractive, comfortable, and well-equipped. -Car and Driver This 2014 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2014 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 101,211 kms. It's carbon black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: polished stainless steel dual tip exhaust 155 amp generator 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79L fuel tank ...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2014 GMC Terrain