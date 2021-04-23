+ taxes & licensing
613-549-1311
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
White Terrain SLE | 4-Cyl 2.4L | 6-Spd A/T Hydra-Matic | 142,034 km Looking for a great deal? Come test-drive this 2014 GMC Terrain SLE. This certified pre-owned SUV is powered by a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/146 engine with a 6-Speed Automatic Hydra-Matic transmission and Front-Wheel-Drive. This is a 5-passenger vehicle. More information: ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), Privacy Glass, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Bluetooth Connection, A/C, Cloth Seats, Power Windows, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Season, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Power Steering, MP3 Player, Passenger Air Bag, ABS, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Driver Air Bag, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, MP3 Player, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Temporary Spare Tire, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Front Side Air Bag, Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Front All-Season, Security System, Security System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Back-Up Camera, Rear Bench Seat, Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today!
