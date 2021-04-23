Menu
2014 GMC Terrain

142,034 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
SLE

Location

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

142,034KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6986273
  • Stock #: 21208AA
  • VIN: 2GKALMEK7E6298224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 142,034 KM

Vehicle Description

White Terrain SLE | 4-Cyl 2.4L | 6-Spd A/T Hydra-Matic | 142,034 km Looking for a great deal? Come test-drive this 2014 GMC Terrain SLE. This certified pre-owned SUV is powered by a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/146 engine with a 6-Speed Automatic Hydra-Matic transmission and Front-Wheel-Drive. This is a 5-passenger vehicle. More information: ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), Privacy Glass, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Bluetooth Connection, A/C, Cloth Seats, Power Windows, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear All-Season, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Power Steering, MP3 Player, Passenger Air Bag, ABS, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Driver Air Bag, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, MP3 Player, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Temporary Spare Tire, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Front Side Air Bag, Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Front All-Season, Security System, Security System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Back-Up Camera, Rear Bench Seat, Power Door Locks, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
