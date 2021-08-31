2014 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 5 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 7901841

7901841 Stock #: 132185

132185 VIN: 2HKRM4H77EH132185

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 139,566 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 5 Speed Automatic

