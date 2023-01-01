Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

144,346 KM

Details

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

L

2014 Hyundai Accent

L

Location

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

144,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9588829
  • Stock #: 780108
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE3EU780108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 780108
  • Mileage 144,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Deal On a budget Friendly Accent w/ Manual Transmission!
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speed Manual

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

