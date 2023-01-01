Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

10 KM

$8,250

+ tax & licensing
$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North- Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $69 B/W

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North- Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $69 B/W

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$8,250

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10135539
  Stock #: 23380AA
  VIN: 1C4PJMCB5EW271351

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 23380AA
  Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

The Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV that's equal parts capable, stylish, and comfortable. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 10 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCB5EW271351.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $68.51 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $10688 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather Wrapped Shi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

