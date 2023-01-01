$8,250+ tax & licensing
$8,250
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North- Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $69 B/W
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$8,250
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10135539
- Stock #: 23380AA
- VIN: 1C4PJMCB5EW271351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
The Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV that's equal parts capable, stylish, and comfortable. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 10 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCB5EW271351.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $68.51 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $10688 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather Wrapped Shi...
