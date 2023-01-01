$13,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North / Clean CarFax / Remote Start
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Description
Features include a 2.4L Engine, 4WD with Selec-Trac, Alloy Wheels, Remote Start, Heated Seats and Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Satellite Radio, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
