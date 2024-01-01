Menu
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

The Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV thats equal parts capable, stylish, and comfortable. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canadas best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 142,957 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAS1EW322329.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $110.93 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $17305 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston.

2014 Jeep Cherokee

142,957 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport- Bluetooth - Power Windows - $111 B/W

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport- Bluetooth - Power Windows - $111 B/W

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

142,957KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMAS1EW322329

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 23443A
  • Mileage 142,957 KM

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

The Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV that's equal parts capable, stylish, and comfortable. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 142,957 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMAS1EW322329.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $110.93 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $17305 ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474, ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 3.251 Axle Ratio, BRIGHT SIDE ROOF RAILS, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2014 Jeep Cherokee