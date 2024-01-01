$7,488+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass
4WD 4DR NORTH
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
$7,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Get ready to explore the great outdoors in style with this sleek and capable 2014 Jeep Compass 4WD 4dr North, now available at Paulette Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, perfect for conquering any terrain, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving. Its SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort of features like air conditioning, cruise control, and power steering. Safety is paramount with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. The tilt steering wheel allows for a personalized driving experience, while the rear window defroster ensures clear visibility in any weather.
Here are five of this Jeep Compass's most enticing features:
- 4-wheel drive: Conquer any road, from snowy mountain passes to muddy trails.
- Spacious interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or hauling gear.
- Sleek black exterior: Turn heads with the timeless elegance of a black SUV.
- Safety features: Peace of mind comes standard with a suite of safety features designed to keep you and your loved ones secure.
- Comfortable amenities: Relax and enjoy features like cruise control, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel.
Don't miss your chance to own this versatile and reliable Jeep Compass. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive!
