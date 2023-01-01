Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

284,097 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North ONE OWNER

2014 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North ONE OWNER

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_OneOwner

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

284,097KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10477125
  Stock #: 10714
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB9ED521502

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 10714
  Mileage 284,097 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Jeep Patriot Sport/North, a compact SUV that's built for adventures both big and small. Packed with 2.0L DOHC 16V Dual VVT 4-cylinder engine, Rear 60/40 split fold-flat seat, Rear window wiper/washer, upgraded stereo system and so much more! This is a One Owner Vehicle!



**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

