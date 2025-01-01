$12,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS- Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2014 Mazda CX-5
GS- Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,028KM
VIN JM3KE4CY4E0418787
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 164,028 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection!
If you want a 5-passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, the 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today in Kingston.
If you want a 5 passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. The CX-5 is the first Mazda to embody the automaker's Kodo Soul of Motion styling. Fancy language aside, the 2014 CX-5 has defined curves that are both elegant and muscular. Viewed from the side, the CX-5 has a slightly forward stance that makes it appear athletic, ready to pounce. This SUV has 164,028 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
If you want a 5-passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, the 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today in Kingston.
If you want a 5 passenger SUV that offers great looks, playful driving manners, impressive technology and good value, this 2014 Mazda CX-5 deserves a test-drive. The CX-5 is the first Mazda to embody the automaker's Kodo Soul of Motion styling. Fancy language aside, the 2014 CX-5 has defined curves that are both elegant and muscular. Viewed from the side, the CX-5 has a slightly forward stance that makes it appear athletic, ready to pounce. This SUV has 164,028 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Brake Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, Tires - Rear All-Season, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Rear Defrost, Aluminum Wheels, Tires ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2015 GMC Yukon XL SLT- Leather Seats - Bluetooth 386,637 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain SLE- Remote Start 67,388 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71- LED Lights - Low Mileage 10 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2014 Mazda CX-5