2014 Mazda MAZDA2

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 3 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9477408

9477408 Stock #: 10439A

10439A VIN: JM1DE1KY1E0179961

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,368 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.