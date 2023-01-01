Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA2

175,368 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

GX SAVE ON FUEL! - FINANCING AVAILABLE

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

GX SAVE ON FUEL! - FINANCING AVAILABLE

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9477408
  Stock #: 10439A
  VIN: JM1DE1KY1E0179961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2014 Mazda 2 is the perfect, small commuter car that will save you a fortune on gas! This vehicle is clean inside and out with and automatic transmission, Air conditioning and power features like windows and remote door locks. Financing available!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

