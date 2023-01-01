$19,788+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS!
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: WDDGF8AB3EA900040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 3.5L V6, 4MATIC All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Infotainment Screen, Bluetooth Connection, Alloy Wheels, Rain Sensing Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
