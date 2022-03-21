Menu
2014 Mitsubishi RVR

166,162 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

GT AWD / Clean CarFax / Alloy Wheels

2014 Mitsubishi RVR

GT AWD / Clean CarFax / Alloy Wheels

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

166,162KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8870933
  VIN: 4A4AJ4AU8EE605607

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 166,162 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 RVR is a useful, fuel efficient, affordable wagon, especially the GT version with all-wheel drive. It's quick to park, quiet at highway speeds and the 2.0-litre, 148-horsepower four-cylinder engine mated to the CVT transmission is great on fuel! 

 

Features include a 2.0L 4cyl Engine, All Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio, Rain Sensing Wipers and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

