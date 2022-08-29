Menu
2014 Mitsubishi RVR

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Wagmarr Auto Sales

613-546-1719

SE

Location

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

613-546-1719

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

179,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9309310
  VIN: 4A4AJ3AU4EE605596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description


No Accident. Remote start 

All vehicles are professionally cleaned and certified.  Included in the price of the vehicle is,  a complimentary full tank of gas, license transfer, oil change, 3 month warranty.


No hidden fees. No mark-up games. No sales pressure.


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Wagmarr Auto Sales

Wagmarr Auto Sales

70 Hickson Ave Unit 1, Kingston, ON K7K 2N6

