2014 RAM 1500

107,249 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4X4 Outdoorsman - One Owner, Remote Start!

2014 RAM 1500

4X4 Outdoorsman - One Owner, Remote Start!

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

107,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6084807
  • Stock #: 21T019A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT1ES324440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T019A
  • Mileage 107,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Tow Package, 5 Inch Touchscreen, Remote Start, Uconnect and Bluetooth, Power Seat, 17 Inch AlloysEnjoy Hassle-Free One-Price Shopping At Kingston Dodge. Family Owned And Operated Since 1980. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential And With Rates As Low As 4.99% OAC.*ALL USED VEHICLES COME WITH ONE STANDARD KEY/FOB - EXTRA KEYS/FOBS MAY BE INCLUDED IN SOME CASES OR AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT ADDITIONAL COSTS (SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS).

Vehicle Features

POWER SEAT
Tow Package
remote start
Bluetooth

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

