Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

219,704 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

  1. 6117594
  2. 6117594
  3. 6117594
  4. 6117594
  5. 6117594
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

219,704KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6117594
  • Stock #: 21054AA
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT4ES136731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21054AA
  • Mileage 219,704 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Tradesman

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Carpet Floor Covering
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Single Disc Remote CD Player
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Add Class IV Receiver Hitch
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display USB Charging Ports Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Temperature & Compass Gauge
POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group ST Popular Equipment Group SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wh...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 186,204 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 40,126 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Matrix
 147,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory