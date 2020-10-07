2014 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Carpet Floor Covering Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire Single Disc Remote CD Player DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) (STD) 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Add Class IV Receiver Hitch WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display USB Charging Ports Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Temperature & Compass Gauge POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group ST Popular Equipment Group SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wh...

