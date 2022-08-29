Menu
2014 RAM 1500

166,430 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST ALL NEW BRAKES AND TIRES!

2014 RAM 1500

ST ALL NEW BRAKES AND TIRES!

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9263557
  Stock #: 10230A
  VIN: 3C6JR6DT0EG215020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 10230A
  • Mileage 166,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2014 RAM 1500 ST Regular cab, long box has very low KM for its year! This is the perfect, affordable work truck, ready to go! Power locks, soft tonneau cover, headed power/fold-away mirrors, one touch down windows and Behind the seat storage!


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4X2
8 speed automatic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

