2014 RAM 2500

114,743 KM

Details Description Features

$47,488

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

SLT One Owner! Clean CarFax! 6.7L Cummins!! 4X4!

SLT One Owner! Clean CarFax! 6.7L Cummins!! 4X4!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

114,743KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7500615
  • Stock #: 5054
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL6EG275990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5054
  • Mileage 114,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a solid truck that will get the job done? This truck has only had one owner, and has a clean CarFax!



Features include 6.7L 6cyl Cummins Diesel, 4X4, Bed Liner, Running Boards, Heated Seats, Heated Wheel,Power Drivers Seat, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Tow Hitch with Trailer Brake Controller, Bluetooth Hands Free, Digital Cluster Display, and much more!



Have a question regarding an option you dont see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.



Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!



Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!



You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!



** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.



** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.



1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON

https://www.pauletteauto.com



Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

