$13,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Toyota Corolla at Paulette Auto Sales! This well-maintained Blue beauty is perfect for anyone looking for a comfortable and efficient daily driver. With its peppy 4-cylinder engine, smooth automatic transmission, and fuel-efficient gasoline engine, you can confidently navigate the city streets or take a road trip with ease.
This Corolla is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, and stay warm in the winter with heated mirrors. The tilt steering wheel allows you to find the perfect driving position, while the anti-lock brakes and traction control provide added safety on the road.
Here are five features that really make this Corolla shine:
- Reliable Toyota Engine: Known for their durability, Toyota engines are built to last. This Corolla's 4-cylinder engine delivers a perfect balance of performance and efficiency.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience with the automatic transmission.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest winter days with heated mirrors that clear away frost and ice.
- Power Features Galore: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, making your daily commute a breeze.
- Safety First: This Corolla comes equipped with anti-lock brakes and traction control to keep you safe on the road.
With only 155,000 km on the odometer, this 2014 Toyota Corolla is ready for many more miles of reliable transportation. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take it for a test drive!
