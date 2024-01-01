Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2014 Toyota Corolla at Paulette Auto Sales! This well-maintained Blue beauty is perfect for anyone looking for a comfortable and efficient daily driver. With its peppy 4-cylinder engine, smooth automatic transmission, and fuel-efficient gasoline engine, you can confidently navigate the city streets or take a road trip with ease.</p><p>This Corolla is packed with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, and stay warm in the winter with heated mirrors. The tilt steering wheel allows you to find the perfect driving position, while the anti-lock brakes and traction control provide added safety on the road.</p><p>Here are five features that really make this Corolla shine:</p><ol><li><strong>Reliable Toyota Engine:</strong> Known for their durability, Toyota engines are built to last. This Corollas 4-cylinder engine delivers a perfect balance of performance and efficiency.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience with the automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest winter days with heated mirrors that clear away frost and ice.</li><li><strong>Power Features Galore:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, making your daily commute a breeze.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> This Corolla comes equipped with anti-lock brakes and traction control to keep you safe on the road.</li></ol><p>With only 155,000 km on the odometer, this 2014 Toyota Corolla is ready for many more miles of reliable transportation. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to take it for a test drive!</p>

2014 Toyota Corolla

155,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,000KM
VIN 2T1BURHE5EC090115

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

833-241-0443
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2014 Toyota Corolla