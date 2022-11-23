2015 BMW i8

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,998 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 2 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9432726

9432726 Stock #: 001191

001191 VIN: WBY2Z2C53FV391088

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 86,251 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Power Options Power Passenger Seat Additional Features Park Assist HEADS UP DISPLAY Keyless Ignition

